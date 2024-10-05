Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $241.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

