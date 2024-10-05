Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.00 and last traded at $242.00. Approximately 78,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 365,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on POWL

Powell Industries Trading Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at $145,704,513.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Powell Industries news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock worth $7,563,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.