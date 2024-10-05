Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.00 and last traded at $242.00. Approximately 78,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 365,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Powell Industries Trading Up 4.6 %
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at $145,704,513.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Powell Industries news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock worth $7,563,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
