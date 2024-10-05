Creative Planning Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,326 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 42.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

