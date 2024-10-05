Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD opened at $128.22 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

