Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.16, but opened at $31.70. Qifu Technology shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 232,331 shares changing hands.

Qifu Technology Trading Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 97,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

