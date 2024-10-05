Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.16, but opened at $31.70. Qifu Technology shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 232,331 shares changing hands.
Qifu Technology Trading Up 3.9 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Qifu Technology Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 97,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qifu Technology
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.