Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,325 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,175.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,175.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,006,565. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.4 %

EA stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.62 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.