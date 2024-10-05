Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Solar by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.12.

First Solar stock opened at $231.13 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.09 and its 200 day moving average is $218.19.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

