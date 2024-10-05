Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.85, but opened at $108.29. Futu shares last traded at $116.28, with a volume of 2,683,338 shares.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Futu Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Futu by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 8.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Futu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 3.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

