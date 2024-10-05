Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 525.2% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,923 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,556 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $215.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.