NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,568,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 1,001,135 shares.The stock last traded at $16.08 and had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Raymond James upgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 933.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in NETSTREIT by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 148,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

