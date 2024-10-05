Creative Planning Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 564,729 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 206,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.62 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

