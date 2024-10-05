General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $185.00 and last traded at $185.66. Approximately 906,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,508,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

General Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.17. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 25.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

