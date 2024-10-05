Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.13. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 746,614 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $324.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 615.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

