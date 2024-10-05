Simon’s Cat (CAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $203.66 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $203.66 million and $43.27 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00251752 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,247,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,247,817 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,247,817.323 with 6,749,955,247,817.323 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003001 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $55,294,395.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

