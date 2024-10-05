Velas (VLX) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $399,067.23 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00041301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,640,635,945 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

