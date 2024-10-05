Algert Global LLC Purchases 4,774 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.24% of Green Dot worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $4,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 79.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 142,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 40.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $586.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.92. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 162,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Green Dot news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at $74,882,820.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 162,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,091,483.55. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

