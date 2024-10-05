Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 283 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,851,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in NVR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,595,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 56.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $9,515.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9,055.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8,199.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $9,912.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

