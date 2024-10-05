Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,872,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 5,871,600 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $6.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $858,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,828,059 shares in the company, valued at $308,114,503.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,976 shares of company stock worth $2,424,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.