Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 16,898 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGL. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 438,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,881 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,422 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE:NGL opened at $4.41 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.27). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

