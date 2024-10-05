Algert Global LLC Invests $1.21 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after buying an additional 2,040,704 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 328.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 123,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 147.1% during the second quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 846,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 504,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 80.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 178,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAGS opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.