Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 71,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,053,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
