Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 71,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,053,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,742 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% during the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 15,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

