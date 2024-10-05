PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 435,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 578,936 shares.The stock last traded at $39.20 and had previously closed at $38.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PACS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PACS Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PACS Group in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the second quarter worth about $552,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

