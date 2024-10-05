Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.52. 1,314,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,418,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 4.51.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,783. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 308,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at $3,570,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

