Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 208,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 245,155 shares.The stock last traded at $32.50 and had previously closed at $37.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,818,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,143,000 after purchasing an additional 75,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,446,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ingevity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,359,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,427,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

