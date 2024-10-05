YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,155,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,349,331 shares.The stock last traded at $12.57 and had previously closed at $12.60.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.
