Algert Global LLC Cuts Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 8,924.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.71 and a beta of 1.74. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

