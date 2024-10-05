79,294 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RLX Technology by 7,420.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RLX Technology by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.92.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

