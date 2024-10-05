ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 238,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 296,124 shares.The stock last traded at $31.06 and had previously closed at $31.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on E shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

ENI Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ENI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ENI by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

