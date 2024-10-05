Algert Global LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 119.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,159 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Frontier Group worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Frontier Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Frontier Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Frontier Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Frontier Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ULCC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Frontier Group Stock Up 16.4 %

Frontier Group stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

