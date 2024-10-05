Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,029 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $599,000. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $21,132,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 263.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 91,937 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 89.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 497,102 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 428,834 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $12,007,352.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,289,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,113,588. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 628,205 shares of company stock worth $17,628,757. Corporate insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

