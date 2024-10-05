UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 606,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 761,859 shares.The stock last traded at $49.24 and had previously closed at $49.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

UL Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth $96,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at $68,832,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in UL Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,050,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,667,000.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

