MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Trading 4% Higher – Still a Buy?

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $270.10 and last traded at $265.05. 75,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 413,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in MarketAxess by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MarketAxess by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.