Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 321,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 357,299 shares.The stock last traded at $41.14 and had previously closed at $41.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $10,152,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 68.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

