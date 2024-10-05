iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 428,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 468,380 shares.The stock last traded at $24.22 and had previously closed at $24.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

