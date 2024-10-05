SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 117,537 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 98,589 shares.The stock last traded at $88.85 and had previously closed at $90.58.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $610.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXC. Mittelman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,119,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

