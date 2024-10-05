Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,278,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,119,104 shares.The stock last traded at $106.80 and had previously closed at $107.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

