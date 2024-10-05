Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 52,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 37,651 shares.The stock last traded at $52.85 and had previously closed at $52.68.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Get Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.