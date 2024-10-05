Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,308,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,356,813 shares.The stock last traded at $16.02 and had previously closed at $16.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $739,705,974.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $15,761,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,425,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

