Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.