5,040 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CNA Financial by 82.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CNA stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,141.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,311. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.