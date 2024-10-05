Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 158,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 1,009.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 349,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 236,941 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.64. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

