Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,482,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 136,611 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,731,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after buying an additional 92,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 389,368.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYEL. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Stories

