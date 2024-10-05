Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 296.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 56.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

PFC opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $824.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $669,272.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $669,272.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at $953,231.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

