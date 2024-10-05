Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $228,000 in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $979,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,218,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 671,620 shares in the company, valued at $42,567,275.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,007 shares of company stock worth $1,642,990. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

