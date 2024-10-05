Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after buying an additional 1,552,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 985,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,451,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,474,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

