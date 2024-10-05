Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 687,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Materion by 83.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 442,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 201,835 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,541,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE MTRN opened at $105.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

