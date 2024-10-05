Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Price Performance

Enfusion stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

Enfusion Profile

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.