Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,319,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 571,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,815,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,040,000 after buying an additional 160,068 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,649,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 469,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,181,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 351,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,557,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,652,000 after acquiring an additional 127,799 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

