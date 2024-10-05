16,815 Shares in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRDS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NerdWallet by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 126.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,946.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.42.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

