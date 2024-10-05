Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $258,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $805,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,694,000 after purchasing an additional 73,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 83,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,836.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.